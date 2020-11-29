First Responder of the Week: Carl Arnold

IDA, Michigan (WTVG) - When Carl Arnold is not volunteering with Ida Twp. Fire, he’s working full time at Swanton Fire or part-time as a firefighter/paramedic in Bedford Twp., MI.

When he’s not juggling those three jobs Carl, 39, is spending time with his three daughters. Madeline, Chloe, and Abigail are in 2nd, 4th, and 6th grade. They know their dad’s job is not easy.

“I think it’s cool that he helps people, but I also think it’s kind of scary because sometimes he may not come back from going into fires,” said Abigail, the oldest of the three sisters.

“You know, they call 911 because it is the absolute worst day of their life and regardless of how I feel about why they called 911 or the reason they called 911, I get to offer them that piece of mind and that little bit of comfort.”

Carl has volunteered with Ida Twp. Fire the past 20 years. (Tony Geftos)

Carl, who was born and raised in Ida has volunteered with the department the past 20 years. To him, it’s about making a difference in his community and others.

“I don’t consider myself any type of hero or any type of special person,” added Carl. “I mean, if I would be considered an average firefighter and paramedic, then I think that’s a pretty good thing to end my career on.”

