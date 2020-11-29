First Responder of the Week: Carl Arnold
Firefighter at 3 departments is also a father of 3 girls
IDA, Michigan (WTVG) - When Carl Arnold is not volunteering with Ida Twp. Fire, he’s working full time at Swanton Fire or part-time as a firefighter/paramedic in Bedford Twp., MI.
When he’s not juggling those three jobs Carl, 39, is spending time with his three daughters. Madeline, Chloe, and Abigail are in 2nd, 4th, and 6th grade. They know their dad’s job is not easy.
“I think it’s cool that he helps people, but I also think it’s kind of scary because sometimes he may not come back from going into fires,” said Abigail, the oldest of the three sisters.
Carl, who was born and raised in Ida has volunteered with the department the past 20 years. To him, it’s about making a difference in his community and others.
“I don’t consider myself any type of hero or any type of special person,” added Carl. “I mean, if I would be considered an average firefighter and paramedic, then I think that’s a pretty good thing to end my career on.”
