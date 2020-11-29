Gas station robbed at gunpoint

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo police are trying to track down whoever pulled a gun on the clerk at the True North Gas Station on S. Reynolds near the site of the former Southwyck Mall. They may also be trying to determine whether the robber may be connected to a similar hold-up at the same store earlier this month.

The first armed robbery happened during the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. According to Toledo Police records, someone held up an employee and robbed the store of cash.

Records also show several weeks later some time during the morning hours of Nov. 28, 2020 a similar hold-up happened at the same location. Police say a suspect pointed a gun at the clerk, took cash, and ran.

Investigators have yet to indicate whether they think the two robberies may somehow be connected.

