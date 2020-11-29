Nov. 29: Heather’s Sunday Morning Forecast

TODAY: Increasing clouds through the evening. High 51. TONIGHT: Rain arriving late. Low 35. MONDAY: Morning rain changing over to snow by the early afternoon. Heavy snow at times, with wind gusts around 30mph. Temperatures falling from the mid 30s to the upper 20s by evening. Snow likely, especially along and east of I-75 through Tuesday afternoon. Total of 3-5 inches of snow likely for much of the area, with higher totals east of I-75 and along the lake shore.