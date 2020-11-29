Advertisement

Pipe Used as Weapon in Rite Aid Robbery

Rite Aid employee assaulted during robbery Saturday.
(KOLO)
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for whoever robbed a Rite Aid and assaulted an employee in the process.

It happened Saturday at the Rite Aid on Main Street in East Toledo.

Police say a suspect approached the counter and asked for cigarettes. The employee told the suspect that they needed money first. The suspect returned with a pipe, assaulted the employee, and fled with money from the drawer.

