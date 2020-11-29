Advertisement

Two hurt in Hancock County head-on crash

The drivers of two vehicles were taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital
Stock graphic
Stock graphic(WCAX)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
JACKSON TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - Two people are hurt after the vehicles they were driving collided during an early morning accident.

It happened at about 6:02 AM Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Hancock County’s Jackson Twp. on SR 37 near CR 26.

According to a news release from the Hancock Co. Sheriff’s Office, a 36-year-old woman from Forest, OH, was traveling south on State Road 37 in a 2005 GMC Yukon when she lost control of the vehicle at a curve. The SUV then crossed into the opposite lane of travel and hit a 2010 Honda Accord head-on.

The driver of the car was identified as a 46-year-old man from Mt. Blanchard, OH. Both he and the other driver were taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital with injuries that were listed by deputies as “unknown.”

