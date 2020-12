TONIGHT: Snow likely, 1-3″ west of I-75, 3-6″ east of I-75, breezy, lows in the upper 20s. TUESDAY: Snow likely early, snow ending in the afternoon and evening, breezy, additional snow accumulation of 0-1″ west of I-75, 2-6″ east of I-75, highs in the mid 30s. WEDNESDAY: Sunny, highs near 40.