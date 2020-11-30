Advertisement

City pauses leaf collection as streets employees shift to snow removal

By Christina Williams
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is working to pick-up leaves across the city. As of today, managers with Streets, Bridges and Harbor estimate about 90% of the streets have had at least one pass. For those residents still waiting, it might be an extra day. All of the streets employees are now shifting to snow removal.

As of Monday morning, all of the employees in at 7AM are on the clock until midnight. Workers started the day battling Mother Nature, trying to pick-up leaves in the Five Points neighborhood before the heavy snow arrived.

At midnight all of the city streets employees will move to 12-hour shifts until the storm has passed. At any given time there are at least 38 trucks on the roads putting down salt and removing snow.

After the snow, the city will transition back to leaf pickup. For those wanting to know when city crews will be in the neighborhood, you can sign up for text alerts from the city or check the interactive map for information.

A city spokesperson says the goal is to have all of the leaves collected by the end of the year. Some neighborhoods will see a second pass as early as next week.

