Cold weather, and the dangers that come with it, returns

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Colder temperatures can lead to injuries, including frostbite and even hypothermia. Doctors are warning people about the dangers of not taking the proper precautions in this weather.

They say it takes just 15 minutes for hypothermia or frostbite to set in. Dr. Jeff Swartz says staying dry is as important as staying warm.

As the extreme cold and snow moves into the area Dr. Swartz says pace yourself as you clear away the white stuff. Dr. Swartz says you should also avoid drinking alcohol.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.