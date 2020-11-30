Deadline approaching for second semester TPS Virtual Academy signup

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The deadline for enrolling or disenrolling in the Toledo Public Schools Virtual Academy is Friday, December 4.

Families can register their children to stay home the entire second semester, which begins January 5 and learn via a virtual environment.

Registration or updating enrollment is available on the TPS website. If your family is currently enrolled in Virtual Academy and wishes to remain so, no further action is needed.

Students with disabilities should communicate with their current teachers to discuss the desire to change. It’s important to note: No late registrations or changes to enrollment will be accepted after the December 4 deadline.

