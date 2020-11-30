James Starks joins 13abc Action News morning team in 2021

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There’s a brand new face coming to 13abc Action News Good Morning in the new year. James Starks, currently of WZZM in Grand Rapids, Michigan, will be making the trip south starting this January.

James is no stranger to Toledo, having grown up in the Old West End neighborhood. His father worked at DTE Energy in Monroe for nearly thirty-nine years. His mother worked at UPS. He attended St. Francis de Sales School where he played high school football.

After graduation, he went on to Capital University in Columbus where he received his undergrad degree and distinguished himself as a two-time All-American before signing a free-agent contract with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2008. After an unfortunate injury took him out of the sport, James returned to college and earned his Master of Arts degree in Broadcast Journalism.

He began his professional television career at WLTX-TV in Columbia, South Carolina. From there, he became a sports anchor at KPRC in Houston before moving to his current role as the morning anchor in Grand Rapids.

“It’s an honor to be joining a station with such a tradition of excellence and success,” said James. “I’m looking forward to working alongside such talented professionals such as Sashem, Ross, and Eric. I’m incredibly blessed to have this opportunity to be back in my hometown with my family and friends. I consider it a privilege to be trusted with supplying Northwest Ohio with the information they need to know as they begin their day.”

James believes in giving back to his community and has volunteered at St. Francis to help with football summer camps, careers nights, and to emcee events at the high school. He’s also worked with the Boys & Girls Club and the American Cancer Society and hopes that, once he’s settled, he can work with Toledo’s inner-city baseball program, previously coached by his dad.

In announcing the appointment, Chris Fedele Vice-President and General Manager said, “We are excited to welcome James home and are confident that his experience will help 13abc continue to grow on-air and online.”

You’ll start seeing James on the air beginning January 11 and he will make his debut with the morning team a few weeks later.

