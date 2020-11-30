Man facing multiple charges after Saturday police chase in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was in court Monday, facing four different charges after he hit a police car and ran into a business while leading Toledo Police on a chase Saturday.

Augustine Rancatore, 18, is charged with failure to comply, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and two counts of vandalism. During his court appearance Monday, his bond for each count was set as own recognizance. His case was continued to Tuesday.

Police attempted to pull over Rancatore for a traffic violation at Airport and Western, but he fled from the officers. The pursuit ended when Rancatore hit a parked police vehicle and a bar on Front St., Beer 30 Bar.

An unloaded firearm and box of ammunition were found visible in Rancatore’s car.

A police report also said the Northwest Ohio Bomb Squad responded to the scene of a chase that ended at the Front St. location after officers noticed what appeared to be a live grenade in the car. At this time, it has not been determined if the device was a live explosive.

