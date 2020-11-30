Monday, November 30th Weather Forecast

TODAY: Early morning rain will switch over to snow as temperatures fall through the day. Early highs in the 30s, with temperatures falling to the upper 28s tonight. TONIGHT: Snow showers, especially east of I-75. Lows in the upper 20s. TUESDAY: Highs in the low 30s with snow tapering off by Tuesday afternoon. 4-6″ of accumulations for Toledo metro, with lower totals west and higher totals east of I-75.