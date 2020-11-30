Getting ahead of the storm

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As Northwest Ohio anticipates snowfall, The Ohio Department of Transportation is preparing to keep roads safe.

Rebecca Dangelo with the ODOT District 2 tells us thankfully since it’s early in the season, pretreating the roads wasn’t necessary as the temperature of the pavement will still be warm enough to melt the initial snowfall.

Crews are scheduled to come into work between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. tomorrow morning to get started.

“We do have our normal crews coming in Monday morning, typical work week, and then we are rolling into those 12-hour rolling shifts starting at noon so we’ll have 24-hour coverage until the storm has passed and all the roads are clear,” says Dangelo.

In addition, there are new protocols in place to reduce contact between employees to combat COVID-19.

“So what we’ve done we’ve kind of started those shifts earlier in the season than usual, we also have separated the break rooms so nobody on A-shift is going into the B-shift area nobody on B-shift is going into the A-shift area,” tells Dangelo.

Due to staffing issues many companies are experiencing this time of year because of the pandemic, Dangleo tells us extra plans are in place to bring in local partnerships that can take over.

“If we were to get a really bad storm and we had a coronavirus case that took out some employees, we would still be able to clear those roads,” assures Dangelo. “Obviously, safety is our number one key. We want to make sure those roads are open for travelers to safely get where they need to be.”

Over at Gladieux Home Center in Oregon, Outdoor Equipment salesman Scott Bettinger tells us more people have been coming in for maintenance on their snowblowers and basic repairs.

“We sold a few snow blowers over the weekend and snow shovels, people are getting ready.”

Primarily, Bettinger recommends checking the oil in your snow blower to be sure nothing is getting clogged or breaking down when you need it most. Additionally, he says blowers should be left empty in the off-season to avoid issues.

“Make sure that if you do store it for a long period of time, you don’t have a whole lot of gas or you want to go into a non-ethanol if you’re going to leave gas in it,” says Bettinger.

In addition, they recommend getting ahead of the storm early with basics like shovels, salt, and snow scrapers for the car.

According to AAA, it’s also a good idea to check your vehicle’s battery and wiper blades to be sure they can handle the snow and rain. Especially if they’ve been sitting idly this year.

