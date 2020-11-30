Advertisement

Record-breaking hurricane season comes to an end

By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 8:03 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The historic 2020 Atlantic hurricane season is finally over, officially ending Monday. It started early, on May 14, more than two weeks before the season officially began.

The head of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said this season broke records across the board.

A record 12 named storms made landfall across seven states.

There were 30 named storms in all, so many that there weren’t enough letters in the alphabet to name them.

For just the second time in recorded history, the National Hurricane Center used every name on the pre-determined list. They had to start using the Greek alphabet to name storms for the remainder of the season.

Six storms reached major hurricane status, which is a tie for the second highest number of major hurricanes in a single season.

For the first time in recorded history, two major hurricanes formed in the month of November.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the second time this month, an armed robber held up the same location near the site of the...
South Toledo gas station robbed at gunpoint
Pipe used as weapon in Rite Aid robbery
In this Dec. 13, 2019 file photo, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks during an interview at the...
Articles of Impeachment officially filed against Gov. DeWine
ODOT has new plans in place this year to keep the roads clear
Getting ahead of the storm
Snow accumulation forecast 11/30-12/1/2020
Snowfall totals to vary across viewing area

Latest News

Current snow emergencies by county
FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2020 file photo, President-elect Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del.
Top secret: Biden gets access to President’s Daily Brief
President Trump is attacking Georgia's governor for not stepping in to overturn the election...
Recounts and runoffs in high-stakes battleground
Vehicles line up as a healthcare worker helps to check in as citizens is being tested at the...
Americans face new COVID-19 restrictions after Thanksgiving
More than 88,000 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 across America. That's a new record set...
Ohio hospitals nearing capacity with COVID patients