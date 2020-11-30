Advertisement

Sylvania Municipal Court closed until Wednesday after COVID positive

By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 8:32 AM EST
SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - The Sylvania Municipal Court is closed Monday through Wednesday this week after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The closure will allow crews to clean. The court will reopen Thursday.

The court previously announced it is suspending all jury trials for the safety of the public and court personnel during the increased spread of the coronavirus.

