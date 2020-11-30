Advertisement

TARTA phone lines, call centers back up after Monday outage

Winter weather should not affect TARTA schedule, routes
(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 7:57 AM EST
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TARTA and TARPS phone lines and call centers were down for several hours Monday due to an unexpected outage by a service provider.

They returned to service around 2:45 p.m.

With winter weather forecasted for the beginning of this week, TARTA is reminding customers of its winter-weather plan. TARTA will operate is regular schedules during Level 1 and Level 2 snow emergencies, and service will only be modified or possibly suspended during a Level 3 emergency.

Details about the snow emergency plan can be found at TARTA’s website.

