TARTA phone lines, call centers back up after Monday outage

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TARTA and TARPS phone lines and call centers were down for several hours Monday due to an unexpected outage by a service provider.

They returned to service around 2:45 p.m.

With winter weather forecasted for the beginning of this week, TARTA is reminding customers of its winter-weather plan. TARTA will operate is regular schedules during Level 1 and Level 2 snow emergencies, and service will only be modified or possibly suspended during a Level 3 emergency.

Details about the snow emergency plan can be found at TARTA’s website.

