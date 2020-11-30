WLS leaders cut the ribbon on new Advanced Manufacturing Lab

Advertisement

Whitmer Career Tech Center is expanding. Today leaders cut the ribbon on a new Advanced Manufacturing Lab. The new state of the art facility will help give students hands on training to get manufacturing jobs right here in Northwest Ohio.(WTVG)
By Kristian Brown
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - School leaders cut the ribbon on a new lab Monday as the Whitmer Career Tech Center expands.

A new Advanced Manufacturing Lab was unveiled Monday. The new state-of-the-art facility will help give students hands-on training to get manufacturing jobs in Northwest Ohio.

“What Toledo needs, what Northwest Ohio needs is a trained workforce, and Whitmer Career Tech Center has been providing that for decades now,” Dr. Kadee Anstadt, Washington Local superintendent, said. “We are excited to step into the next century and provide an even more skilled workforce.”

The new lab cost close to a million dollars, paid for by state and federal career tech grant funds.

