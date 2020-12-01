Advertisement

Dog found shot on W. Sylvania, police looking for suspect

The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are searching for a man in connection with a dog that was found shot Monday evening on W. Sylvania Ave.

Police were dispatched to the corner of W. Sylvania and Homewood on a shots-fired call. A security guard from a nearby library told officers he heard a gunshot and saw a Black male walking away from a white pit bull dog in the area. The man left in a red Chevy SUV.

Officers located the injured dog in the 1300 block of W. Sylvania and notified the dog warden. The animal was transported to Med Vet with a non-life-threatening injury.

There were no other witnesses to the incident and no evidence collected at the scene.

