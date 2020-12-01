Habitat for Humanity raising money for playhouses

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One of the Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity’s biggest fundraisers of the year is going virtual, sort of.

“Normally we have a sponsoring organization that pays a sponsorship for the opportunity to bring a team out and have a team-building exercise by blessing a family and gifting it to them,” says organizer, Nate Reid.

But this year that’s changing because of health and safety concerns brought on by the pandemic.

The non-profit is using crowdfunding to raise money for the playhouses.

One of the structures will go to a pair of siblings who love the Avengers, the other is a very special project.

“The second playhouse is going to be wheelchair accessible because a little girl named Trinity is in a wheelchair and she is in need of an accessible playhouse,” Reid said.

Ten volunteers are working together to make these early Christmas gifts for three special kids.

One first-time volunteer says she’s paying it forward by pitching in.

“My kids love their playhouse. I have three toddlers and they play with it every day. We slide it out from the garage and they play with it and so I wanted to give back and help other families enjoy it too,” Heier said.

The non-profit is hoping to raise $5,000 through its Facebook page for the playhouses.

That money will be used to help build the real houses the organization donates to deserving families.

If you’d like to donate, here’s a link: https://www.facebook.com/maumeevalleyhabitatforhumanity

