Man arrested for threatening woman, police officers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police arrested a man Monday afternoon in Toledo after he made threats against a woman and responding officers during a domestic violence call.

Toledo Police were called to the 1700 block of Milburn around 5:20 p.m. Once they arrived, the victim told officers she was safe. However, once they left, she made another call to 911, saying the suspect had pulled a knife on her and threatened her life.

When police returned to the scene, the officers asked the victim to come outside and speak with them, but the suspect would not allow her to leave the home and made threats towards police.

Officers forced entry and arrested Robert Stubbs, 45, on various charges, including domestic violence, domestic violence threats, aggravated menacing, and resisting arrest.

