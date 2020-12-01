Maumee Schools moves to remote learning, expecting Lucas Co. shift to Level 4 ‘Purple’ on COVID advisory

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Maumee City Schools is suspending in-person learning at the end of this week, the district said in a letter sent to parents Tuesday.

In the letter, the district said it had seen data that led it to believe Lucas County will be on the Level 4 watchlist this Thursday and be officially declared Level 4, or Purple, the following week.

Classes will not resume until January 11, at the earliest. The first day of remote learning will be December 7.

“Since we are not able to provide in-person instruction until January 11, students will likely be asked to complete work via teacher-made packets and/or online materials as well as live and recorded lessons,” Superintendent Todd Cramer said in the statement.

Last week, the district said grades 6-12 would shift to remote learning on Dec. 7, in accordance with the order released by the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, while grades K-5 students could remain in the classroom. That changed with Tuesday’s letter.

