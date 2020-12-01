New push to prevent customers from paying new electric rate fee

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There could be good news for electric customers in the new year. You were supposed to see an additional fee from First Energy to help bail out nuclear power plants like Davis-Besse in Oak Harbor. With several state lawmakers are facing federal corruption charges over getting that bill passed, now there is a new idea to protect customers.

The Ohio House got a plan on Tuesday that would halt that fee for at least a year. This idea has a long way to go, which includes two chambers of the legislature and the governor’s desk, but it’s not the end of the fight.

Davis-Besse nuclear power plant is a major employer not just in Ottawa County but the whole region. You’d be hard-pressed to find anyone who wants it shut down but House Bill 6, the legislation that basically saved it, remains under scrutiny because of criminal corruption charges connected to its passing.

“It’s actually a massive bill. There are a lot of things within it and there’s a lot of people who are impacted,” said Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, speaking with the I-Team about this issue Tuesday. Yost has filed a few lawsuits already saying money may still be collected but never leave the state treasury. Those suits will go forward if the legislature doesn’t approve a plan.

“One of the big challenges here is that First Energy never opened their books,” said Yost. “When they say these plants are losing money, the first question you’d ask is how much? They never answered it and we don’t know.”

Whether the legislature approves a temporary or permanent halt to the fee, any money going to Davis Besse’s new owners, Energy Harbor, will be scrutinized. Because Yost says taxpayers still don’t know exactly how much is needed to keep Davis Besse running and keep Ohio’s energy diversity.

“Ohio doesn’t know, the regulators don’t know, betty buckeye doesn’t know if they got just enough money out of House Bill 6, way too much or I’m sure it’s not enough,” said Yost.

That fee is supposed to be collected at the beginning of the new year, so either the legislature needs to move fast or the court cases will be heard. All of that said, we still don’t have a clear indication about what the lack of fee revenue could mean to the 700 people who work at Davis Besse.

