Ohio hospitals nearing capacity with COVID patients

1 out of every 3 patients in ICU have COVID
By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A record number of people were hospitalized over the weekend for COVID-19 nationwide - more than 93,000.

Ohio continues to break its own records as well by crossing the 5,000 mark in patients with COVID in Ohio’s Hospitals for the first time ever during the pandemic.

According to state health officials, just back on November 1, the state was just under 1,700 patients in the state in the hospital. It’s a 200% increase.

The capacity at Ohio’s hospitals is close to full with one hospital in the northern part of the state reporting having to rent a refrigeration unit because there is no more room in its morgue.

State health leaders say ICU capacity is near a breaking point with 1 out of every 3 patients in the ICU in the state having COVID. There are also concerns at rural hospitals where it’s reported by state health officials that up to 50% of the patients there are diagnosed with COVID.

