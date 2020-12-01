Police searching for missing 19-year-old woman

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are asking for help finding a missing 19-year-old woman.

Saharah Smith, originally from the Fort Wayne, Ind., area, is described as 4-foot-10 and 120 pounds with brown eyes. Her hair could be a different color than in the pictures, possibly faded greenish-blue. She also has a tattoo on her left arm, a pacifier on one of her upper legs, and a flower on her right arm.

Smith was last staying at an apartment on Brooke Park.

If you have any information, contact Toledo Police or her parents at 260-312-1284 or 260-312-1368.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.