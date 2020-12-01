Drivers preparing for Lake Effect snow

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Wind, rain, and snow.

It’s the combination that makes winters the busiest season for snowplows and tow truck drivers alike in Northwest Ohio.

Especially those that work along the lakeshore, like the drivers in Holcomb Enterprises’ snow removal and plowing fleet.

“Right now the lake’s open, she’s going to grab a whole bunch of moisture from the lake and dump it right on the lake effect, snow belt. It’s not going to be pretty,” says company president Matthew Holcomb.

The company has 71 trucks total that prep as best they can for the snowfall. This year, Holcomb says they’ve also overstaffed just in case of staffing issues that may come with COVID-19.

“We’re going through every truck that we have, front to back, making sure they’re all ready. All the loaders are prepped, all the gears are prepped,” adds Holcomb. “We’re prepared for the worst and we’re hoping for the best, with the temperature on this storm it’s kind of up in the air.”

Matt Bruning, Press Secretary for the Ohio Department of Transportation, says ODOT drivers have been prepping since October, doing 150-point checks on their trucks.

He also reminds other drivers to have patience and practice caution on the roads, especially when passing by the snowplows.

“When they’re plowing snow, that can create a snow cloud that can reduce visibility not just for our drivers, but for you,” explains Bruning. “So just give them that extra room and that means we’ll all get home safe at the end of the day.”

