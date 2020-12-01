Advertisement

Red Cross needs donations as pandemic saps blood supplies

During a pandemic, collecting blood becomes even harder
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The holidays are typically hard on blood donations.

During a pandemic, collecting blood becomes even more difficult, according to Pat Sullivan with the American Red Cross.

“People need to take care of themselves, be safe, be socially distant from one another, but giving blood is an essential activity and we need people to respond now,” he said.

Supplies are low with more than 100,000 blood drives canceled since the pandemic started.

“Where we would normally collect blood in terms of schools, places of worship, community centers, some of those locations are not currently operating or obviously not bringing together the same numbers of people,” Sullivan said.

Coronavirus convalescent plasma, the antibodies from someone recovering from COVID-19, is also being collected by the Red Cross and can be used to help someone who’s battling the virus.

“The blood program has only become more important in a time when it’s more challenging to get more people to come out,” according to Sullivan.

The Red Cross says it’s taking every precaution to keep blood donations safe, including health screenings with temperature checks.

Appointments are recommended. More information is available on the Red Cross website.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Current snow emergencies by county
In this Dec. 13, 2019 file photo, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks during an interview at the...
Articles of Impeachment officially filed against Gov. DeWine
Snow accumulation forecast 11/30-12/1/2020
Snowfall totals to vary across viewing area
James Starks will be joining the 13abc Action News team in 2021.
James Starks joins 13abc Action News morning team in 2021
Augustine Rancatore is facing multiple charges after leading police on a chase Saturday, Nov. 28
Man facing multiple charges after Saturday police chase in Toledo

Latest News

35 home boxes will be available to residents for free through the program
‘Knox Box’ program aims to save critical time during emergencies
An area non-profit is making changes this year to accommodate the Winter Crisis program aimed...
St. Paul’s Community Center makes changes to accommodate need for winter shelter
The current target date for the new traffic camera enforcement program to start is April 1st,...
Traffic cameras returning to Toledo
Area hardware stores want to make sure you are prepared for winter weather by stocking up with...
Stores gear up for winter weather
FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020 file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the...
US panel: 1st vaccines to health care workers, nursing homes