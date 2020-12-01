Advertisement

US Supreme Court asked to block Biden win in Pennsylvania

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2020, file photo an American flag waves in front of the Supreme Court...
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2020, file photo an American flag waves in front of the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans attempting to undo President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to take up their lawsuit, three days after it was thrown out by the highest court in the battleground state.

In the request to the U.S. Supreme Court, Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly of northwestern Pennsylvania and the other plaintiffs are asking the court to prevent the state from certifying any contests from the Nov. 3 election, and undo any certifications already made, such as Biden’s victory.

They maintain that Pennsylvania’s expansive vote-by-mail law is unconstitutional because it required a constitutional amendment to authorize its provisions.

Biden beat President Donald Trump by more than 80,000 votes in Pennsylvania, a state Trump had won in 2016.

Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court on Saturday night threw out the lawsuit, including an order by a lower court judge blocking the certification of any uncertified races.

Justices cited the law’s 180-day time limit on filing legal challenges to its provisions, as well as the staggering demand that an entire election be overturned retroactively.

In the state’s courts, Kelly and the other Republican plaintiffs had sought to either throw out the 2.5 million mail-in ballots submitted under the law — most of them by Democrats — or to wipe out the election results and direct the state’s Republican-controlled Legislature to pick Pennsylvania’s presidential electors.

___

Follow Marc Levy on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/timelywriter

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Current snow emergencies by county
In this Dec. 13, 2019 file photo, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks during an interview at the...
Articles of Impeachment officially filed against Gov. DeWine
Snow accumulation forecast 11/30-12/1/2020
Snowfall totals to vary across viewing area
James Starks will be joining the 13abc Action News team in 2021.
James Starks joins 13abc Action News morning team in 2021
Augustine Rancatore is facing multiple charges after leading police on a chase Saturday, Nov. 28
Man facing multiple charges after Saturday police chase in Toledo

Latest News

35 home boxes will be available to residents for free through the program
‘Knox Box’ program aims to save critical time during emergencies
An area non-profit is making changes this year to accommodate the Winter Crisis program aimed...
St. Paul’s Community Center makes changes to accommodate need for winter shelter
The current target date for the new traffic camera enforcement program to start is April 1st,...
Traffic cameras returning to Toledo
Area hardware stores want to make sure you are prepared for winter weather by stocking up with...
Stores gear up for winter weather
FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020 file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the...
US panel: 1st vaccines to health care workers, nursing homes