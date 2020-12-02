Chabad House hosting COVID-safe Chanukah events

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Chabad House of Toledo is hosting COVID-safe Chanukah events this month.

There will be a Chanukah Drive-In celebration at the Franklin Park Mall at 5 p.m. on Dec. 10. Participants should meet at the parking lot on the corner of Talmadge and Sylvania, and they’ll receive special Chanukah bags, individually wrapped latkes and donuts, a menorah lighting, and music.

From Dec. 10-17, the Chanukah truck is available to come to visit different neighborhoods. Email shmouel@chabadtoledo.com to schedule a visit.

The 10th annual Car Menorah Parade will be at 7 p.m. on Dec. 12. The parade begins and ends at the Chabad House, 2728 King Rd. Follow this link to RSVP.

