Advertisement

Chabad House hosting COVID-safe Chanukah events

(KGWN)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Chabad House of Toledo is hosting COVID-safe Chanukah events this month.

There will be a Chanukah Drive-In celebration at the Franklin Park Mall at 5 p.m. on Dec. 10. Participants should meet at the parking lot on the corner of Talmadge and Sylvania, and they’ll receive special Chanukah bags, individually wrapped latkes and donuts, a menorah lighting, and music.

From Dec. 10-17, the Chanukah truck is available to come to visit different neighborhoods. Email shmouel@chabadtoledo.com to schedule a visit.

The 10th annual Car Menorah Parade will be at 7 p.m. on Dec. 12. The parade begins and ends at the Chabad House, 2728 King Rd. Follow this link to RSVP.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Current snow emergencies by county
Hezekiah Hunter has been learning from home due to the pandemic and has struggled to manage the...
Expecting Lucas Co. shift to Level 4 ‘Purple’ on COVID advisory, Maumee moves to remote learning
In this Dec. 13, 2019 file photo, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks during an interview at the...
Articles of Impeachment officially filed against Gov. DeWine
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
Dog found shot on W. Sylvania, police looking for suspect
Toledo Police Department cruiser.
Man arrested for threatening woman, police officers

Latest News

USPS (WBKO)
USPS announces Sunday hours at three area locations
Downtown Toledo, Ohio
Depleted funds leads to end of ERAF new applications
Small Business Saturday during COVID
Small Business Saturday during COVID
Some COVID tests from the Nov. 19 testing site at the Lucas Co. Fairgrounds were never...
Some COVID test results from Lucas Co. Fairgrounds lost; individuals encouraged to get retested