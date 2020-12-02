Advertisement

Counties anxious about looming ‘Purple’ COVID rating

By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The statewide COVID warning rankings are due out on Thursday when Governor Mike DeWine announces the latest numbers. In Northwest Ohio, Wood County has been on the purple watch list, which is the highest warning level.

According to Wood County Health Commissioner Benjamin Robison “It looks like there is a possibility. Maybe a 50% chance that we will remain red. So we’re going to have to watch the data and see what comes in but we are paying attention closely.”

If the county does reach purple, it doesn’t automatically shut down businesses. But health leaders say it does illustrate that the area is seeing the highest numbers of community spread of COVID cases and it also shows that the caseload threatens the area health care systems with an overload of patients.

Lucas County health leaders are also carefully watching the latest rankings as its numbers are continuing to climb to the highest level of concern.

