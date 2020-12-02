Advertisement

December 2nd Weather Forecast

Sunny Sky Returns
By Ross Ellet
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 5:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny today with breezy conditions. Highs will be in the middle 40s (colder near the lake). Tonight will be mostly clear with a nearly full moon. Lows will drop to the middle 20s. Thursday will start sunny, but a few clouds are expected for the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to middle 40s. The weekend will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s to around 40.

