Depleted funds leads to end of ERAF new applications

Downtown Toledo, Ohio
Downtown Toledo, Ohio
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Emergency renter assistance funds in Toledo have been depleted, and no new applications will be accepted as of Wednesday.

The City of Toledo’s federally funded COVID-19 Emergency Renter Assistance Fund program helped 578 Toledo renters who experienced COVID-19-related job and income loss. The program ran through the city’s partnership with NeighborWorks Toledo Region and Lutheran Social Services of Northwestern Ohio.

Toledo residents still experiencing job and income loss due to the pandemic may still contact Lutheran Social Services at this website for City of Toledo ERAF assistance or Pathway Toledo at this website regarding the Home Relief Emergency Services Program.

