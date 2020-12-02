Final push for Hope for the Holidays toy drive

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - From Barbie dolls to Darth Vaders, toys are everywhere inside the 13abc lobby.

Around the Christmas tree, you’ll find an unconventional donation, two handmade desks built by retired Sylvania Schools teacher Alan Thompson.

“I feel pretty good about it,” said Thompson. “I am hoping that two very deserving children will be able to make use at the desks.”

Presents are pouring in across the region. As Christmas lights go up at Dave White Chevrolet in Sylvania, toys fill the car showroom. Northwest Ohio’s Salvation Army saying the need for gifts is at an all-time high.

Dave White Chevrolet showroom located at 5880 Monroe Street in Sylvania, sits filled with donated toys. (Jack Bassett)

“We have over 3,400 families who are in need this Christmas season which is more than double of what we helped last year,” said Salvation Army Lieutenant Erik Muhs.

Salvation Army staff stating that they have expanded their outreach this year amid the pandemic, accepting a record number of applications for food and toy donations. The group calling for one more push from the community for donations, to ensure every child wakes up to a gift under the tree.

Lt. Erik Muhs with The Salvation Army's Northwest Ohio Services explains it the 10-year history of "Hope for the Holidays" the need has never been this high. (Jack Bassett)

“The need is just so great just imagine a child being able to get one gift for Christmas, what if we can give them two and help them out a lot this year,” said Thompson. “Just seeing those kids just say oh man I got a… whatever it is, a Mr. Potato Head, a board game, a deck of cards, something that they call their own, it’s just so incredible.”

