‘Knox Box’ program aims to save critical time during emergencies

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A new program in one Wood County city is designed to help save critical time and money when it comes to some emergencies. The Bowling Green Fire Division is starting a free Knox Box loaner program for dozens of residents.

Homeowners who are part of it will put a set of keys in a secure, metal box to give rescue crews access inside in the event of an emergency.

The product is nothing new. In fact, there are hundreds of businesses in BG that have them. Creating a loaner program to get the home version of the boxes to people who need them is the new element.

Fire officials say the program will be especially helpful to the elderly, those who live alone and people with disabilities. Craig Cookson is a BG firefighter and paramedic who came up with the idea. Cookson worked to help secure a $5,000 grant through the Bowling Green Community Foundation to buy dozens of the home boxes. They sell for $187 each.

“That cost is out of reach for some people. Through this program we can provide the boxes free of charge. It gives us access to the home if someone would happen to fall or have any medical emergency. It allows us to get in a lot quicker and not have to break doors and windows. That often creates costly repairs to the residence. Only the fire division has keys to the box,” says Cookson.

Cookson also worked with the Wood County Committee on Aging to help make the program possible.

If you’d like to apply for one of the Knox Box loaners, contact the Bowling Green Fire Division. You can do that now. The home boxes are expected to arrive in January. If you want to buy a Knox Box for your home or business, you can also do that through the BG Fire Division. You can call (419) 352-3106 to learn more.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.