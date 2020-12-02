Local woman takes part in COVID-19 vaccine trial

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - When Moderna put out a call for volunteers to test the new COVID-19 vaccine, Lynn Liber was all in. She reached out to the clinical coordinator at Moderna in Detroit and made an appointment to be screened to take part in the clinical trial as soon as she was able.

“Once COVID hit and I could see a lot of what was going to happen, I decided that instead of saying I dislike this, I wanted to be an active part of trying to make it better,” says Liber.

Liber has spent her entire 35-year career in healthcare as a dietitian for patients with cystic fibrosis. This is an extremely medically fragile population that has seen amazing advances in the treatment of the condition thanks to clinical trials that have developed effective drugs to treat it. Liber says she wanted to be part of the solution to COVID in the same way.

“Let’s go outside our comfort level and let’s see what we can do,” explains Liber. “And if this helps change the world a little bit then I’m proud to have participated.”

To sign up for the trial she had to go through an extensive screening of her health history, followed by a check of her vital signs and extensive blood work. She was also tested for COVID-19 at her first and second appointments when she received the shots. Lynn also got daily health questionnaires that she had to fill out on a phone app and weekly safety check calls from the trial administrators.

Liber says as part of her participation she was also asked to sign a contract that outlined her rights in the study. It went through the process she would commit to and also explained how she could withdraw from the trial if she chose to.

The vaccine trial was a blind study, so Liber didn’t know whether she was getting the actual vaccine or the placebo. It was administered in two doses a month apart. Liber says other than a slightly sore arm and a mild headache, she really didn’t have any side effects and couldn’t make a guess as to whether she was given the actual vaccine yet. Ultimately she will be able to get the actual vaccine if it turns out she received the placebo during the trial.

When asked if she would do it again, Lynn says in a heartbeat. She likes to think she had a small part in changing history.

