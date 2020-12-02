Advertisement

Lon Adams, Slim Jim jerky recipe creator, dies of COVID-19

Alonzo “Lon” T. Adams II, the man who created the formula for Slim Jim beef jerky sticks, has...
Alonzo “Lon” T. Adams II, the man who created the formula for Slim Jim beef jerky sticks, has died from complications of COVID-19.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Alonzo “Lon” T. Adams II, the man who created the formula for Slim Jim beef jerky sticks, has died from complications of COVID-19. He was 95.

Lynn Barrow of Brown-Wynne Funeral Home in Raleigh, North Carolina, confirmed Wednesday that Adams died on Nov. 28. A graveside funeral service was held Wednesday, Barrow said.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports Adams was a World War II veteran who survived the Battle of the Bulge despite being shot in the head.

While Slim Jims were first created in 1928, the current formula is Adams’ work. It was described by The New York Times in 1996 as a lengthy process that calls for processed ground beef, chicken meat and other parts, along with a range of spices and chemicals. Adams worked on the jerky recipe for more than 20 years at GoodMark Foods in Garner, North Carolina, from 1968 until his retirement in 1991.

Food processor Conagra Brands bought GoodMark Foods in 1998.

Adams is survived by two children and three grandchildren.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Current snow emergencies by county
Hezekiah Hunter has been learning from home due to the pandemic and has struggled to manage the...
Expecting Lucas Co. shift to Level 4 ‘Purple’ on COVID advisory, Maumee moves to remote learning
In this Dec. 13, 2019 file photo, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks during an interview at the...
Articles of Impeachment officially filed against Gov. DeWine
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
Dog found shot on W. Sylvania, police looking for suspect
Toledo Police Department cruiser.
Man arrested for threatening woman, police officers

Latest News

President Donald Trump departs after participating in a video teleconference call with members...
In video, Trump recycles unsubstantiated voter fraud claims
Election officials face threats as President Trump claims fraud
Rep.-elect Yvette Herrell discusses priorities when she joins Congress in January
Rep.-elect Yvette Herrell (R-NM) discusses priorities when she joins Congress in Janaury
The heavenly meeting of the two biggest worlds in our solar system is an extremely close one.
Saturn, Jupiter will align for ‘Christmas Star’ this month
The heavenly meeting of the two biggest worlds in our solar system is an extremely close one.
December 2020 Skywatching Tips from NASA