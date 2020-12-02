Michigan pauses all football activities, cancels Saturday’s game

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WTVG) - The University of Michigan announced Wednesday that it was pausing all football activities, including canceling Saturday’s game against Maryland.

In a statement on its website, the university said the move comes after consulting with medical professionals and the local health department during an increase in the number of student-athletes unavailable to compete due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“The decision by our medical professionals to stop practices and cancel this Saturday’s game against Maryland was made with the health, safety and welfare of the student-athletes, coaches and staff as our utmost priority,” said Warde Manuel, the Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics. “We have seen an increase in the number of student-athletes unavailable to compete due to positive tests and associated contact tracing due to our most recent antigen and PCR testing results.”

The earliest practice can resume is Monday as daily testing continues. Medical professionals will make a determination when practice can resume.

The Wolverines are scheduled to play at Ohio State on Dec. 12. Depending upon when practice can resume, that game could be in jeopardy as well.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.