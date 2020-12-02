Advertisement

Michigan pauses all football activities, cancels Saturday’s game

FILE - In this oct. 3, 2015, file photo, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh calls for a flag in...
FILE - In this oct. 3, 2015, file photo, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh calls for a flag in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland in College Park, Md. Michigan announced Wednesday it is suspending all football activities.(WNDU)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WTVG) - The University of Michigan announced Wednesday that it was pausing all football activities, including canceling Saturday’s game against Maryland.

In a statement on its website, the university said the move comes after consulting with medical professionals and the local health department during an increase in the number of student-athletes unavailable to compete due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“The decision by our medical professionals to stop practices and cancel this Saturday’s game against Maryland was made with the health, safety and welfare of the student-athletes, coaches and staff as our utmost priority,” said Warde Manuel, the Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics. “We have seen an increase in the number of student-athletes unavailable to compete due to positive tests and associated contact tracing due to our most recent antigen and PCR testing results.”

The earliest practice can resume is Monday as daily testing continues. Medical professionals will make a determination when practice can resume.

The Wolverines are scheduled to play at Ohio State on Dec. 12. Depending upon when practice can resume, that game could be in jeopardy as well.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Current snow emergencies by county
Hezekiah Hunter has been learning from home due to the pandemic and has struggled to manage the...
Expecting Lucas Co. shift to Level 4 ‘Purple’ on COVID advisory, Maumee moves to remote learning
In this Dec. 13, 2019 file photo, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks during an interview at the...
Articles of Impeachment officially filed against Gov. DeWine
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
Dog found shot on W. Sylvania, police looking for suspect
Toledo Police Department cruiser.
Man arrested for threatening woman, police officers

Latest News

Four BGSU football players suspended for breaking team rules
UT limiting attendance at home basketball games
BGSU, Huntington Center will host 2025 NCAA hockey regional championship
Florida head coach Dan Mullen calls to his offense before a snap against Texas A&M during the...
Florida Gators football pausing team activities after 19 confirmed COVID-19 cases