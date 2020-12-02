Patient scammers almost pull off tricky scheme

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It looks like crooks and hackers are getting a lot smarter these days. Each of us needs to be even more careful, even if it seems like you’re talking to someone you think really wants to help.

Michael Adams recently received two calls from Amazon asking to authorize thousands of dollars in purchases that he never actually made.

“The purchase was made in New York. All of them were for electronics. They replaced the card, froze the account, replaced the card,” said Adams.

Each time he got a new Amazon Prime card and everything was fine. Then one more call that was supposedly from Amazon again.

“They called, said they were from Amazon and they had traced a virus to our computer and they could fix it because something had been charged to our account again from New York,” said Adams.

He and his wife gave control of the laptop to the caller who was supposedly from Amazon. That caller locked the computer and demanded money.

“Then when that guy said I need your bank account. That’s when she handed me the phone and I said ‘No’ you don’t need my bank account you just need to fix the virus,” said Adams.

He hung up and somehow his daughter removed the ransomware. The Adams’ didn’t lose any money. So while the first few calls from Amazon appear to be legit, it appears the last one was a scammer and could possibly be the ones who hacked the credit card in the first place.

These appear to be patient thieves who appear to have waited to strike.

The entire incident proving that especially on the phone you have no idea who you’re really dealing with.

“If somebody calls me to do something like that I’m going to hang up and call the company back. I am not going to take them at their word when they call me,” added Adams.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.