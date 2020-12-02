Advertisement

Police investigating shooting in East Toledo

Toledo Police Department cruiser.
Toledo Police Department cruiser.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are investigating after they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds Tuesday in East Toledo.

Eric Allen, 21, was found at Navarre and Boers-Boyer Way with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. There was no update on Allen’s condition as of Wednesday morning.

Police are continuing to investigate the crime.

