Advertisement

Robbery suspect targets businesses on Reynolds Road

Police say the suspect is always armed with a gun.
By Alexis Means
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A warning from Toledo police for business owners - a robbery suspect is targeting businesses on Reynolds Road.

They say the armed suspect robbed the Truenorth gas station three times in November.

They believe the same man robbed the Waffle House.

Investigators say the robberies are happening between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Current snow emergencies by county
Hezekiah Hunter has been learning from home due to the pandemic and has struggled to manage the...
Expecting Lucas Co. shift to Level 4 ‘Purple’ on COVID advisory, Maumee moves to remote learning
In this Dec. 13, 2019 file photo, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks during an interview at the...
Articles of Impeachment officially filed against Gov. DeWine
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
Dog found shot on W. Sylvania, police looking for suspect
Toledo Police Department cruiser.
Man arrested for threatening woman, police officers

Latest News

- wood county covid
- wood county covid
The pit bull/boxer mix is recovering from entry and exit wounds from a gunshot sustained on...
Toledo dog recovering from gunshot wound
Toledo dog recovering from gunshot wound
Burlington has opened a new COVID testing facility.
Counties anxious about looming ‘Purple’ COVID rating
In this July 27, 2020, file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a...
Local woman takes part in COVID-19 vaccine trial