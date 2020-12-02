Robbery suspect targets businesses on Reynolds Road

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A warning from Toledo police for business owners - a robbery suspect is targeting businesses on Reynolds Road.

They say the armed suspect robbed the Truenorth gas station three times in November.

They believe the same man robbed the Waffle House.

Investigators say the robberies are happening between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m.

