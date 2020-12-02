Advertisement

Some COVID test results from Lucas Co. Fairgrounds lost; individuals encouraged to get retested

Samples were never delivered to MAKO Medical Laboratories
Some COVID tests from the Nov. 19 testing site at the Lucas Co. Fairgrounds were never...
Some COVID tests from the Nov. 19 testing site at the Lucas Co. Fairgrounds were never delivered to a medical lab.(AP images)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 7:53 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - COVID-19 test results haven’t been received by some people who were tested Nov. 18 at the Lucas County Fairgrounds, and now officials are encouraging those people to get retested.

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department said a small number of tests have encountered a shipping issue. According to the health department, it followed all necessary steps in the pop-up testing protocol, including samples being picked up by a designated courier.

The issue arose when samples were never delivered to MAKO Medical Laboratories. The health department is still working to locate the samples. MAKO is attempting to contact each individual who may have been affected.

Another popup testing site will be available from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. on Dec. 9 at the Lucas County Fairgrounds.

Individuals who were tested on this date and didn’t have symptoms may return to work and activities after 10 days have passed after their test date. If an individual showed symptoms before being tested, they may return to work and activities if:

 10 Days have passed since symptoms start; and

 Fever free for at least 24 hours without using fever reducing medication;

 All other symptoms have greatly improved.

 No additional known exposure to a COVID-19 positive individual within the last 14 days

 No current fever or other severe COVID symptoms (active cough, shortness of breath, etc.)

