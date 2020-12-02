St. Paul’s Community Center makes changes to accommodate need for winter shelter

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As the temperatures drop the number of people needing shelter increases. Every year St. Paul’s Community center hosts the winter crisis program. It’s an emergency service offering anyone in need a place to sleep each night through March 31.

This year, due to COVID-19 the non-profit had to make some changes. Permanent residents were moved off site to accommodate the need while maintaining social distancing and each person that walks in is offered services so they can get off the street for good.

Case workers will offer services that connect each person in need with things like mental health and addiction services, connections on how to find and prepare for a job interview and ultimately permanent housing.

“Covid has been a wake-up call. The challenge falls upon us just to even improve our services, improve our delivery, improve our methodology and improve our capacity,” says Executive Director, Joe Habib.

The Winter Crisis program is happening now. If you or someone you know needs a warm place to spend the night you can stop by St. Paul’s Community Center on 13th Street in downtown Toledo. You can also call 2-1-1 to be directed to services.

