Stores gear up for winter weather

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) -The start of winter weather is the start of an uptick in sales for Bowling Green hardware stores.

“I’ve always said good weather is bad business, and bad weather is good business,” said Mid-Wood General Store Manager John Krukemyer. “That’s what we live for, we live for snow; we live for ice.”

The family-run business experiencing its highest sales since opening its doors.

“We don’t have a record left standing anymore, records have been broken,” said Krukemyer. We are seeing new faces, which is great because people are looking to the local independent shops. “We’re stocked up on our outerwear, we’re stocked up on our snow shovels, we’re stocked up on our deicing salts. So yeah we are set to go now with no problems at all.”

Mid-Wood INC. located at 12818 East Gypsy Lane Road in Bowling Green is currently stocked with winter weather staples including salt, shovels, and thermal clothing. (Jack Bassett)

Bowling Green’s Sears Homestore, one of two Sears locations left within a 75-mile radius of Toledo, hoping the weather can help keep the doors open.

“It tends to be the more sales with the more snow we get,” said Sales Associate Bob Walters. “It has been kind of difficult, we really rely on our local people to be able to come and support us.”

Sears Hometown Store is located inside Woodland Mall at 1234 N Main Street. (Jack Bassett)

Amid the pandemic both Sears and Mid-Wood say keeping inventory in stock has been difficult. Hardware staff at both stores are encouraging customers to make their purchases now to ensure they’ll be prepared for the winter weather ahead.

“We are seeing some supply issues, so don’t wait until you need it thinking they can get it,” said John Krukemyer. “That’s probably been the worst thing for this year, we just aren’t getting our supplies in.”

