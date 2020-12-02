Toledo dog recovering from gunshot wound

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Earlier this week, officers responded to a call for a dog that was shot in West Toledo’s Five Points neighborhood -- and now, the persevering pooch is on the road to recovery.

“It was about 5:30 on Monday morning, a pit bull/boxer mix was found in the 1300 block of West Sylvania Avenue,” recalls Stephen Heaven, president/CEO of Toledo Humane Society.

The dog, now named Noah, was picked up by a dog warden from Lucas County Canine Care & Control to be treated at MedVet for entry and exit wounds to the chest, according to the police report. Noah pulled through surgery, and is now recovering at the Humane Society’s Maumee facility -- with plenty of spring in his step. “[The wounds] don’t seem to be bothering him at all, so he’s very active... a really good-natured dog,” says Heaven.

Heaven knows the calls and cases are frequent, though dogs with gunshot wounds are typically few and far between: “Every day, we get calls for animals that have been abused or neglected, so it’s a constant problem for us -- but not so much with injuries like this. These are fairly rare.”

The Humane Society says they haven’t been able to locate the owner -- and once Noah is fully recovered, he’ll more than likely join the other dogs in being up for adoption to a loving family. “People can apply online, make an appointment to come and visit him,” explains Heaven, “then after that, [they’ll] decide whether they want to take him for a dog.”

The head of THS adds a reminder that these animals’ next home should be their forever home: “If you’re looking to adopt, you have to remember it’s a lifetime commitment -- there’s no point in just adopting for the holidays, then hoping to give it back or get frustrated because the holidays are a very stressful time.”

If you have any information on Noah’s attacker -- or you know of other abused animals in Toledo -- call the Humane Society’s cruelty investigation hotline at (419) 891-9177.

