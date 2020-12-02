Advertisement

Traffic cameras returning to Toledo

The Toledo City Council passed a new ordinance 8-4
The current target date for the new traffic camera enforcement program to start is April 1st, 2021.
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 9:33 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo’s City Council passed a new ordinance Tuesday afternoon that will bring back the city’s traffic camera enforcement program in 2021.

The Ohio Supreme Court effectively ended the first program in June of this year, ruling that the appeals process was invalid.

The Supreme Court ruled traffic violations like that needed an appeal process from a Municipal Court and that’s where Toledo ticket appeals will be heard. Also new from this revised program, there will be fewer handheld camera patrols.

The citations will stay at $120 but you’ll have more chances to get one because the city plans to add 10 more stationary camera locations. The spots will be determined by Toledo Police.

Many citizens were concerned about the amount of the ticket, which the city explained it will now offer a payment plan to offenders.

So if you receive a ticket in the mail, you can pay $25 to go towards the full payment of the citation while getting a 90-day extension on the due date each time.

The current target date for the new program to start is April 1st, 2021.

