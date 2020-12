TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three U.S. Postal Service locations in the area will remain open on Sundays in December for the holiday season.

The following offices will be open:

Franklin Park (5151 Monroe Street): 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bowling Green (111 West Washington): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Maumee (1375 Ford Street): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

