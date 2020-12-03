As COVID cases increase, Toledo Fire & Rescue has a simple reminder about when to call 911

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As the number of COVID cases continues to climb, a reminder from the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department. In the midst of the pandemic, there are some important things you need to think about before dialing 911.

There are of course a lot of reasons to call the emergency number. Things like serious injuries, life-threatening medical emergencies, fires and accidents. But in the middle of this COVID crisis, it’s important to point out there are also times when you don’t need to call First Responders for help.

Private Sterling Rahe is the Public Information Officer for TFRD. He says there’s an easy way to make a judgement call about when to dial 911 versus calling your family physician.

“If you are ill and need help that requires 911, that is what we are here for. However, if you have mild symptoms, we ask you to please stay at home and care for your illness at home. We need some help from the public to help lessen the calls that are not true emergencies right now,” says Rahe.

Rahe says that helps already overcrowded hospitals, and helps limit the exposure of First Responders. Once again, Rahe wants to make sure everyone knows do not hesitate to call 911 if there is a true emergency. When it comes to COVID-19, if you have mild symptoms here are some options for getting help.

Call your family doctor, your county health department or the Ohio Department of Health. At 1-833-4-ASK-ODH. The Lucas County Health Department number is (419) 213-4161.

