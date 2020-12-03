Advertisement

As COVID cases increase, Toledo Fire & Rescue has a simple reminder about when to call 911

The reminder is designed to help protect you and First Responders
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 9:48 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As the number of COVID cases continues to climb, a reminder from the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department. In the midst of the pandemic, there are some important things you need to think about before dialing 911.

There are of course a lot of reasons to call the emergency number. Things like serious injuries, life-threatening medical emergencies, fires and accidents. But in the middle of this COVID crisis, it’s important to point out there are also times when you don’t need to call First Responders for help.

Private Sterling Rahe is the Public Information Officer for TFRD. He says there’s an easy way to make a judgement call about when to dial 911 versus calling your family physician.

“If you are ill and need help that requires 911, that is what we are here for. However, if you have mild symptoms, we ask you to please stay at home and care for your illness at home. We need some help from the public to help lessen the calls that are not true emergencies right now,” says Rahe.

Rahe says that helps already overcrowded hospitals, and helps limit the exposure of First Responders. Once again, Rahe wants to make sure everyone knows do not hesitate to call 911 if there is a true emergency. When it comes to COVID-19, if you have mild symptoms here are some options for getting help.

Call your family doctor, your county health department or the Ohio Department of Health. At 1-833-4-ASK-ODH. The Lucas County Health Department number is (419) 213-4161.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this oct. 3, 2015, file photo, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh calls for a flag in...
Michigan pauses all football activities, cancels Saturday’s game
The current target date for the new traffic camera enforcement program to start is April 1st,...
Traffic cameras returning to Toledo
Some COVID tests from the Nov. 19 testing site at the Lucas Co. Fairgrounds were never...
Some COVID test results from Lucas Co. Fairgrounds lost; individuals encouraged to get retested
Hezekiah Hunter has been learning from home due to the pandemic and has struggled to manage the...
Expecting Lucas Co. shift to Level 4 ‘Purple’ on COVID advisory, Maumee moves to remote learning
When a middle-of-nowhere spot southwest of Moab found itself in the middle of the international...
Photographer witnessed removal of Utah’s mysterious monolith as another appears in Romania

Latest News

TFRD reminder about when to call 911 during COVID crisis
TFRD reminder about when to call 911 during COVID crisis
George Nicholson proudly displays his proclamation from Bowling Green's mayor in honor of his...
Bowling Green honors Pagliai’s Pizza owner
- wood county covid
- wood county covid
The pit bull/boxer mix is recovering from entry and exit wounds from a gunshot sustained on...
Toledo dog recovering from gunshot wound