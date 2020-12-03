Advertisement

Bowling Green honors Pagliai’s Pizza owner

December 2nd, 2020 was declared George Nicholson day to congratulate the owner of the town’s iconic Italian restaurants for his service to the community
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 9:46 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green Mayor Michael Aspacher had the honor of declaring December 2nd, 2020, as George Nicholson day in the city, congratulating his former employer and owner of BG’s iconic Pagliai’s Pizza and Campus Pollyeye’s restaurants for his contributions to the community after 53 years in business.

The Missouri native opened the restaurant in Bowling Green back in 1967 under the direction of the Pagliai brothers, Salvatori, Armond, and Haldo, when he was just 19 years old.

This came after there was already a chain of pizzerias in Missouri, Iowa, and Illinois.

“I was an employee of this Pollyeye’s location here when I was attending classes at Bowling Green State University in the late 70′s, very early 80′s,” says Mayor Aspacher, “So I’ve known George and his family for a very long time.”

Friends, family, and satisfied customers attended a ceremony at Pagliai’s Pizza on 945 S Main St. to show their appreciation to Nicholson, who was recently diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Mayor Aspacher gave Nicholson an official proclamation following a brief speech citing his community support over the years, coaching little league and high school baseball, then sponsoring teams in town along with local boy scout troops and Bowling Green City Schools.

“I became aware recently of George’s health challenges, and I was able to speak with some members of his family and some of his close friends and I indicated to them that it was important to me that our community take advantage of the opportunity to express to George our gratitude of his many contributions to the Bowling Green Community,” added Aspacher.

Nicholson spent the afternoon before and after the mayor’s arrival telling stories and recalling fond memories with those who came to show their support.

He credits the success of his restaurants to treating everyone like family.

“The noise, the excitement, the food, it’s a great place to be.”

Nicholson also mentioned how both Pagliai’s and Campus Pollyeye’s had suffered due to the pandemic, but he is hopeful for the future.

“We’ve lost probably $8,000 dollars a week in business, but when COVID is over, they’ll all be back.”

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this oct. 3, 2015, file photo, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh calls for a flag in...
Michigan pauses all football activities, cancels Saturday’s game
The current target date for the new traffic camera enforcement program to start is April 1st,...
Traffic cameras returning to Toledo
Some COVID tests from the Nov. 19 testing site at the Lucas Co. Fairgrounds were never...
Some COVID test results from Lucas Co. Fairgrounds lost; individuals encouraged to get retested
Hezekiah Hunter has been learning from home due to the pandemic and has struggled to manage the...
Expecting Lucas Co. shift to Level 4 ‘Purple’ on COVID advisory, Maumee moves to remote learning
When a middle-of-nowhere spot southwest of Moab found itself in the middle of the international...
Photographer witnessed removal of Utah’s mysterious monolith as another appears in Romania

Latest News

TFRD reminder about when to call 911 during COVID crisis
TFRD reminder about when to call 911 during COVID crisis
911 call
As COVID cases increase, Toledo Fire & Rescue has a simple reminder about when to call 911
- wood county covid
- wood county covid
The pit bull/boxer mix is recovering from entry and exit wounds from a gunshot sustained on...
Toledo dog recovering from gunshot wound