Gas station clerk slaps, sprays suspect with mace during robbery attempt
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A gas station attendant slapped and maced a man who tried to rob the business Wednesday morning.
According to police, a Black man entered the Sunoco on Oak and demanded money. The clerk slapped the suspect and sprayed him with mace.
The suspect fled without any money.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident.
