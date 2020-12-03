Advertisement

Gas station clerk slaps, sprays suspect with mace during robbery attempt

Toledo Police Department cruiser.
Toledo Police Department cruiser.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A gas station attendant slapped and maced a man who tried to rob the business Wednesday morning.

According to police, a Black man entered the Sunoco on Oak and demanded money. The clerk slapped the suspect and sprayed him with mace.

The suspect fled without any money.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this oct. 3, 2015, file photo, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh calls for a flag in...
Michigan pauses all football activities, cancels Saturday’s game
The current target date for the new traffic camera enforcement program to start is April 1st,...
Traffic cameras returning to Toledo
Some COVID tests from the Nov. 19 testing site at the Lucas Co. Fairgrounds were never...
Some COVID test results from Lucas Co. Fairgrounds lost; individuals encouraged to get retested
Hezekiah Hunter has been learning from home due to the pandemic and has struggled to manage the...
Expecting Lucas Co. shift to Level 4 ‘Purple’ on COVID advisory, Maumee moves to remote learning
Burlington has opened a new COVID testing facility.
Counties anxious about looming ‘Purple’ COVID rating

Latest News

Many borrowers have seen their balances shrink for the first time during this period.
Student loan relief program set to expire
Snow can lower the lifespan of your roof.
Preparing for snow key to heath of home’s roof
Snow can lower the lifespan of your roof.
Making it through first snowfall of season
It could open in just a few days.
Glass City Metropark prepares for opening day