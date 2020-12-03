Advertisement

Glass City Metropark prepares for opening day

By Kayla Molander
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 6:59 AM EST
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After waiting and watching for months, the Glass City Metropark is nearly ready to open to the public.

The park will be located on the East riverfront of the Maumee River. The stretch of land has sat undeveloped for years, but the Metroparks are nearly ready to unveil it as the newest park.

The entire project will take years to complete, but one important winter attraction will be open soon.

“We have a new metropark that is just about to open anytime now, maybe even this week, called Glass City in east Toledo. It has a sledding hill but it’s not quite ready yet. There are lights that still need to be installed and the ground needs a good freeze because it’s new grass and we don’t want you to sled in the mud, so it’s probably not going to work for this snowfall, but by the next snowfall, we will have another after-dark sledding locations,” says Metroparks spokesperson Scott Carpenter.

Also planned for the area is urban camping and reforested green space.

