TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Harvey J. Steele Memorial Blood Drive is Friday at Radisson Hotel at UTMC.

The event honors the former Toledo radio personality. It runs from 12-6 p.m. To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and enter code HARVEY or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

